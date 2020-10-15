Cohu to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, will release financial results for third quarter 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time/8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time/8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1-866-434-5330 (domestic) or +1-213-660-0873 (international) and entering the pass code 2789504. Webcast access will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.cohu.com.