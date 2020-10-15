Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Airgain, Inc. ( NASDAQ: AIRG ), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Please follow the below web address to register for the Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call. Upon registering, you will be provided call details and a unique ID. There will be a reminder email sent out to all registered participants.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and be available for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at www.airgain.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through December 5, 2020.

U.S. replay dial-in: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 5654866

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

