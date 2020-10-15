Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 22, 2020

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) will report fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22, 2020. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern.

The live audio webcast can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.