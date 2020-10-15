 

Alta Equipment Group to Acquire Howell Tractor and Equipment, LLC.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 22:05  |  29   |   |   

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (“Alta” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALTG) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Howell Tractor and Equipment, LLC., a privately held heavy equipment dealer serving Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

Howell Tractor has an expansive range of heavy construction, mining, material handling, and crane equipment available for sale or rent to its premium customer base. As an equipment industry leader in the area since opening in 1943, Howell Tractor provides around-the-clock professional service, with an experienced and knowledgeable staff operating out of two fully equipped, state-of-the-art facilities in Gary, IN and Peru, IL. Howell Tractor generated approximately $33.1 million in revenue and had adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5.0 million in the trailing twelve months through July 2020.

Ryan Greenawalt, Chief Executive Officer of Alta, said, “We are excited to welcome Howell Tractor to the Alta family. As we continue to expand our presence in the Illinois and Northwest Indiana markets, adding an industry leader like Howell Tractor bolsters our best-in-class service offerings and product portfolio. We intend to build on the strength of Howell Tractor’s reputation as a premier service provider and the partnerships it has established with leading manufacturers to enhance our overall customer experience.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2020, subject to customary conditions.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 35 years and has developed a branch network that includes 51 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for most of their equipment needs by providing sales, parts, service, and rental functions under one roof. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws, including information regarding purchases by the Company of its common stock pursuant to any Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking information and statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, including changes in price and volume and the volatility of the Company’s common stock; adverse developments affecting either or both of prices and trading of exchange-traded securities, including securities listed on the New York Stock Exchange; and unexpected or otherwise unplanned or alternative requirements with respect to the capital investments of the Company. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information, including those contained in this report.

Alta Equipment Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
FDA Authorizes Phase 1 Trial of ImmunityBio’s Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate hAd5; Dual ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
DMS Launches New Digital Advertising Technology To Support Latest Consumer Shopping Trends
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Xencor to Present Data from the Phase 1 Study of XmAb20717 and Three Research Programs at the SITC ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results