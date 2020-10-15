Arlo Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), one of the leading internet-connected camera brands, today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 results. The news release announcing the third quarter 2020 results will be disseminated on November 5, 2020 after the market closes.

The toll free dial-in number for the live audio call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on November 5, 2020 is (866) 393-4306. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (734) 385-2616. The conference ID for the call is 3079383. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Arlo’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.arlo.com. A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investor.arlo.com.