Arlo Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), one of the leading internet-connected camera brands, today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 results. The news release announcing the third quarter 2020 results will be disseminated on November 5, 2020 after the market closes.
The toll free dial-in number for the live audio call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on November 5, 2020 is (866) 393-4306. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (734) 385-2616. The conference ID for the call is 3079383. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Arlo’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.arlo.com. A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investor.arlo.com.
About Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.
With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn’t monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005995/en/
