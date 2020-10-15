 

Intersect ENT Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 22:05  |  32   |   |   

Intersect ENT, Inc. (Nasdaq: XENT), a company transforming care for patients with ear, nose and throat (“ENT”) conditions, today announced preliminary third quarter 2020 revenue and provided a business update.

Third Quarter 2020 Overview

  • Net sales are expected to be in the range of $22.4 to $22.8 million.
  • SINUVA expected to achieve strongest quarterly revenue to date of approximately $1.7 million.
  • Cash and marketable securities are expected to be approximately $130 million as of September 30, 2020.

"Our solid third quarter preliminary revenue reflects a continuation of increased sequential sinus surgery procedure demand leading to strong volumes of PROPEL, with notable year-on-year growth of PROPEL in the office setting. This was also the highest quarterly revenue performance for SINUVA since its launch reflecting our improved payer position and emerging strength in ENT in-office procedures," said Thomas A. West, President and CEO of Intersect ENT. “In addition, by closing the strategic acquisition of Fiagon AG Medical Technologies earlier this month, we initiated integration activities that put us on an exciting path to bolster our commercial product portfolio and expand our geographic footprint. While we closely monitor the ongoing effects of the pandemic, we remain well-positioned to sustain sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 and into 2021. Continued growth momentum will be driven by the combination of the ongoing strength of PROPEL, acceleration of SINUVA growth, expansion of our product portfolio with the addition of Fiagon, and further improvement in the execution of our commercial organization."

Outlook

Based on current elective procedure volumes and referral trends, the Company expects fourth quarter revenue to be 85% to 90% of fourth quarter 2019 revenues. The Company believes this progress will position it to grow revenues in 2021 relative to 2019.

The third quarter 2020 revenue and cash position included in this release are preliminary and prior to the completion of a review by Intersect ENT’s external auditors and are therefore subject to adjustment.

Management will provide additional information in conjunction with the release of its full third quarter 2020 financial results currently scheduled on Monday, November 2.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT is dedicated to transforming ear, nose and throat care by providing innovative, clinically meaningful therapies and products to physicians and patients. The company’s steroid releasing implants are designed to provide mechanical spacing and deliver targeted therapy to the site of disease. In addition, Intersect ENT is continuing to expand its portfolio of products based on the company’s unique localized steroid releasing technology and is committed to broadening patient access to less invasive and more cost-effective treatments in all settings of care.

For additional information on the Company or the products including risks and benefits please visit www.IntersectENT.com. For more information about PROPEL (mometasone furoate) sinus implants and SINUVA (mometasone furoate) sinus implant, please visit www.PROPELOPENS.com and www.SINUVA.com.

Intersect ENT, PROPEL and SINUVA are registered trademarks of Intersect ENT, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding Intersect ENT’s expectations regarding its third quarter 2020 financial results and the statements under the caption “Outlook” are "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Intersect ENT’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements and risks include: the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown and could continue, and be more severe, than Intersect ENT currently expects; the third quarter financial results are preliminary and subject to adjustment as Intersect ENT continues to finalize the results; and the unknown state of the U.S. economy following the pandemic, the level of demand for Intersect ENT’s products as the pandemic subsides, and the time it will take for the economy to recover from the pandemic. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, and others which are described in the Company's latest Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov). Intersect ENT does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Intersect ENT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
FDA Authorizes Phase 1 Trial of ImmunityBio’s Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate hAd5; Dual ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
DMS Launches New Digital Advertising Technology To Support Latest Consumer Shopping Trends
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Xencor to Present Data from the Phase 1 Study of XmAb20717 and Three Research Programs at the SITC ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Intersect ENT to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
02.10.20
Intersect ENT Closes Acquisition of Fiagon AG Medical Technologies
16.09.20
Intersect ENT kündigt Vereinbarung zur Übernahme der Fiagon AG Medical Technologies für 60 Millionen Euro über einen Zahlungszeitraum von drei Jahren an