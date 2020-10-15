Owens & Minor Will Report Third Quarter Financial Results on Monday, November 2, 2020
Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) plans to release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Monday, November 2, 2020, after trading ends on the New York Stock Exchange.
Later that same afternoon, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. Participants may access the call at 866-393-1604. The international dial-in number is 224-357-2191. A replay of the call will be available for one week by dialing 855-859-2056. The access code for the conference call, international dial-in and replay is 1948326. A webcast of the event will be available on www.owens-minor.com under the Investor Relations section.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company with integrated technologies, products, and services aligned to deliver significant and sustained value for healthcare providers and manufacturers across the continuum of care. With over 15,000 dedicated teammates serving healthcare industry customers in 70 countries, Owens & Minor helps to reduce total costs across the supply chain by optimizing episode and point-of-care performance, freeing up capital and clinical resources, and managing contracts to optimize financial performance. A FORTUNE 500 company, Owens & Minor was founded in 1882 in Richmond, Virginia, where it remains headquartered today. The Company has distribution, production, customer service and sales facilities located across the Asia Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, and North America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter, and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.
