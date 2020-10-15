Owens & Minor Will Report Third Quarter Financial Results on Monday, November 2, 2020

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) plans to release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Monday, November 2, 2020, after trading ends on the New York Stock Exchange.

Later that same afternoon, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. Participants may access the call at 866-393-1604. The international dial-in number is 224-357-2191. A replay of the call will be available for one week by dialing 855-859-2056. The access code for the conference call, international dial-in and replay is 1948326. A webcast of the event will be available on www.owens-minor.com under the Investor Relations section.