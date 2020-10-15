Allscripts Closes Previously Announced Sale of EPSi

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) closed the previously announced sale of EPSi to Strata Decision Technology on October 15 for $365 million. EPSi is a leading provider of financial decision support and planning tools for hospitals and health systems.

