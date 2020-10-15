Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after market close on November 4, 2020. The company will host a conference call to review the financial results on November 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (800) 289-0438, Conference Code 2438642, approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time. You may also listen to the teleconference live via the Internet at www.twoharborsinvestment.com in the Investor Relations section under the Events and Presentations link. For those unable to attend, a telephone playback will be available beginning November 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. EST through December 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. EST. The playback can be accessed by calling (719) 457-0820 and providing the Conference Code 2438642. The call will also be archived on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section under the Events and Presentations link.