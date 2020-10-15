Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

OMEGA FLEX, INC. (OFLX) Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

2019 2020 2019 Net Sales $74,171,000 $81,627,000 $27,087,000 $28,030,000 Net Income attributable to Omega Flex, Inc. $12,732,000 $11,733,000 $4,817,000 $3,368,000 Earnings Per Share – Basic and Diluted $1.26 $1.16 $0.48 $0.33 Weighted Average Shares – Basic and Diluted 10,094,322 10,092,756 10,094,322 10,094,322

Kevin R. Hoben, Chairman and CEO, announced that the Company’s net sales for the first nine months of 2020 and 2019 were $74,171,000 and $81,627,000, respectively, decreasing 9.1%. Net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were 3.4% lower than the third quarter of 2019.