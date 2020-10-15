Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
EXTON, Pa., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Flex today reported its results of operations for the Third Quarter, 2020:
|OMEGA FLEX, INC. (OFLX)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|
2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net Sales
|$74,171,000
|$81,627,000
|$27,087,000
|$28,030,000
|Net Income attributable to Omega Flex, Inc.
|$12,732,000
|$11,733,000
|$4,817,000
|$3,368,000
|Earnings Per Share –
|Basic and Diluted
|$1.26
|$1.16
|$0.48
|$0.33
|Weighted Average Shares –
|Basic and Diluted
|10,094,322
|10,092,756
|10,094,322
|10,094,322
Kevin R. Hoben, Chairman and CEO, announced that the Company’s net sales for the first nine months of 2020 and 2019 were $74,171,000 and $81,627,000, respectively, decreasing 9.1%. Net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were 3.4% lower than the third quarter of 2019.
