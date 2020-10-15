CommScope to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5

The live, listen-only audio of the call will be available through a link on the Events and Presentations page of CommScope’s Investor Relations website.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc., a global leader in connectivity solutions for communications networks, plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, before the market opens. The release will be followed by an 8:30 a.m. Eastern conference call in which management will discuss the results.

