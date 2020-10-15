Kemper Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release; Estimates Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Losses

Kemper will host its conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 results on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central). The conference call will be accessible via the internet and by telephone at 844.826.3041 . To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to install any necessary software.

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that after the markets close on Monday, November 2, 2020, Kemper will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release and financial supplement, and will also file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following their publication, these documents will be available on the investor section of kemper.com .

Kemper also announced today that it anticipates its third quarter 2020 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses ranging from $62 million to $68 million, primarily related to wildfire and hurricane events. The company does not expect to recover any of these losses under its reinsurance programs. With the third quarter events, the company has met its catastrophe aggregate retention level.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With nearly $13.5 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.4 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has over 9,300 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

