Motorola Solutions to Issue Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on Oct. 29
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its third-quarter 2020 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on Oct. 29. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005909/en/
