Regional Management Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Regional Management’s website at www.RegionalManagement.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (855) 327-6837 (toll-free) or (631) 891-4304 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.