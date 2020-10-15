Baxter to Present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference via webcast on Monday, November 9, 2020. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through November 9, 2021.