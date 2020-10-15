 

United Security Bancshares Reports 3rd Quarter Net Income of $2.3 Million

United Security Bancshares (Nasdaq: UBFO) today announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company recognized net income of $7,038,000, or $0.41 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $12,276,000,or $0.72 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights (at or for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, except where noted)

  • Net income for the quarter was $2.27 million, representing a $1.90 million or 45.58% decrease from $4.17 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease is primarily the result of a reduction in interest income related to a lower interest rate environment.
  • Total assets increased 18.50% to $1.13 billion, compared to $956.92 million at December 31, 2019.
  • Total loans, net of unearned fees, increased 10.71% to $660.44 million, compared to $596.55 million at December 31, 2019. Included in the increase are $25.89 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.
  • Total deposits increased 21.56% to $994.78 million, compared to $818.36 million at December 31, 2019.
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans decreased to 1.32%, compared to 1.33% at December 31, 2019. The provision for credit losses totaled $4,000 for the quarter, compared to $5,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
  • Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $7,464,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $9,351,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
  • A loss on the fair value of junior subordinated debt of $18,000 was recorded for the quarter, as compared to a $660,000 gain for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
  • Book value per share increased to $6.95, compared to $6.83 at December 31, 2019.
  • Net interest margin decreased to 2.97% from 4.17% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
  • Annualized average cost of deposits decreased to 0.19% from 0.45% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $157,000, compared to net charge-offs of $226,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
  • Capital positions remain well-capitalized with a 11.38% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio compared to 12.82% as of December 31, 2019.
  • Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") was 0.83%, compared to 1.69% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
  • Annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") was 7.61%, compared to 14.36% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Dennis Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our institution continues to seek out growth and income opportunities as the industry adjusts to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. During these uncertain times our institution has maintained strong loan and deposit balances seeing increases in both during the period. During the third quarter we successfully expanded our footprint by opening a branch in the city of Mendota. We look forward to continuing to serve our communities during these challenging times."

Results of Operations

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $5,238,000 when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This decrease was due to a reduction in interest income, a result of a decrease in yields, and the provision for credit losses recorded during the current year. ROAE for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 7.93%, compared to 14.50% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. ROAA was 0.93% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 1.70% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

The annualized average cost of deposits was 0.24% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease from 0.43% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in the cost of deposits is primarily attributed to reductions on deposit rates made in the fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020. Average interest-bearing deposits increased 0.01% between the periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 from $523,104,000 to $523,136,000.

Net interest income after the provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $21,487,000, a decrease of $6,616,000, or 23.54%, from $28,103,000 for the same period ended September 30, 2019. Net interest income after the provision for credit losses includes a provision for credit losses of $2,138,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a provision of $15,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate by 1.50%. As a result, the Prime rate decreased from 4.75% to 3.25%. A majority of the Company's floating rate loans and investments are indexed to the Prime rate. The Company's net interest margin decreased from 4.30% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 3.40% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease was the result of decreases in yields on overnight fed funds, loans, and investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense. The yield on loans decreased from 5.98% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 4.99% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The yield on interest bearing liabilities decreased from 0.76% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 0.45% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $7,464,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a $1,887,000 or 20.18% decrease compared to the same period ended September 30, 2019. The Company's net interest margin decreased from 4.17% to 2.97% between the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2020. The reduction in net interest margin is driven by the reduction in yields on all interest earning assets, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense on deposits.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $4,706,000, reflecting a decrease of $399,000 from the $5,105,000 in non-interest income reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Customer service fees totaled $2,014,000 and $2,479,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decrease in customer service fees is attributed to lower fees and surcharges related to insufficient funds and electronic transfers recognized during the year. On a year-over-year comparative basis, non-interest income recorded a decrease of $120,000 in the gain on the fair value of junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $1,451,000, compared to a $1,571,000 gain for the same period ended September 30, 2019. The change in the fair value of TRUPs reflected in noninterest income was caused by fluctuations in the LIBOR yield curve. Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes a $310,000 gain in proceeds from bank-owned life insurance.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 totaled $911,000, reflecting a decrease of $942,000 from the $1,853,000 in non-interest income reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease is attributed to a $171,000 decrease in customer service fees and a $678,000 decrease in the gain on fair value of TRUPs. The change in the fair value of TRUPs reflected in noninterest income was caused by fluctuations in the LIBOR yield curve. The decrease in customer service fees is primarily the result of lower fees and surcharges related to insufficient funds and electronic transfers.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, noninterest expense totaled $16,355,000, an increase of $412,000 compared to $15,943,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. On a year-over-year comparative basis, non-interest expense increased primarily due to a $745,000 increase in expenses related to other real estate owned, which included a write-down of $727,000 on one property. This was partially offset by decreases of $442,000 in professional fees and decreases of $176,000 in salaries and employee benefits. Salary and employee benefits expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes a $231,000 reduction in bonus expense. Also included in net cost on operation and sale of OREO for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 is a $113,000 loss on sale. The decrease in professional fees is attributed to a reduction in legal expense.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 totaled $5,210,000, a decrease of $125,000 as compared to $5,335,000 reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. On a quarter-over-quarter comparative basis, non-interest expense decreased due to a $140,000 decrease in professional fees and a $53,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, partially offset by increases of $158,000 in regulatory assessments and $58,000 in occupancy expense.

The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased to 57.73%, compared to 47.99% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase is attributed to a reduction in net interest income as a result of the balance sheet repricing in a lower rate environment, a decrease in customer service fees, and an increase in OREO expense.

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $2,800,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $4,989,000 for the same period in 2019. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 28.46%, compared to 28.90% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Company recorded an income tax provision of $894,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1,696,000 for the same period in 2019. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 28.25%, compared to 28.90% for the same period ended September 30, 2019.

Provided at the end of this Press Release is a reconciliation of Core Net Income, as a non-GAAP measure, to Net Income. This reconciliation excludes Non-Core items such as the Fair Value Adjustment for TRUPs and gain or loss on sale of other real estate owned (OREO). Management believes that financial results are more comparative excluding the impact of such non-core items.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased $177,028,000, or 18.50%, between September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, due primarily to increases of $64,108,000 in gross loan balances and $11,694,000 in investment securities. Total cash and cash equivalents increased $104,337,000 between December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020. Unfunded loan commitments increased from $197,559,000 at December 31, 2019 to $204,522,000 at September 30, 2020. OREO balances decreased from $6,753,000 at December 31, 2019 to $5,018,000 at September 30, 2020. The reduction is attributed to the sale of one OREO property during the first quarter and a $727,000 write down on OREO in the second quarter.

Total deposits increased $176,421,000, or 21.56%, to $994,783,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. This increase was due to an increase of $118,078,000 in noninterest bearing deposits, $45,771,000 in NOW and money market accounts, and $14,390,000 in savings accounts, partially offset by a decrease of $1,818,000 in time deposits. In total, NOW, money market and savings accounts increased 13.64% to $501,173,000 at September 30, 2020, compared to $441,012,000 at December 31, 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits increased 37.85% to $430,028,000 at September 30, 2020, compared to $311,950,000 at December 31, 2019. As a result of the net increase, core deposits, which is made up of the balance of noninterest bearing deposits, NOW, money market, savings, and time deposits accounts less than $250,000, increased $174,692,000.

Shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2020 was $118,053,000, an increase of $2,065,000 from shareholders’ equity of $115,988,000 at December 31, 2019. The increase in equity was the result of net earnings for the period, partially offset by cash dividends. At September 30, 2020 there was an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $320,000, as compared to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $632,000 at December 31, 2019. The change from December 31, 2019 to September 30, 2020 was the result of unrealized gains on available for sale securities, partially offset by losses on junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs) caused by a change in non-LIBOR yields during the period.

The Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.11 per share on September 22, 2020. The dividend will be payable on October 16, 2020, to shareholders of record as of October 6, 2020. No assurances can be provided that future dividends will be declared and/or as to the timing of such future dividends, if any.

Credit Quality

The Company has recorded a provision for credit losses of $2,138,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a provision of $15,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net loan charge-offs totaled $1,338,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $180,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The provision recorded during the year is attributed to growth of the loan portfolio, increases in net charge-offs, and adjustment in qualitative factors related to the economic uncertainties caused by COVID-19. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had executed 23 payment deferrals or modifications on outstanding loan balances of $69,814,000 in connection with the COVID-19 relief provided by the CARES Act and interagency guidance issued in March 2020. These deferrals were generally no more than six months in duration and were not considered troubled debt restructurings. The Company recorded a provision for credit loss of $4,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to a provision of $5,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The Company's allowance for loan loss totaled 1.32% of the loan portfolio at September 30, 2020, compared to 1.33% at December 31, 2019. Excluding the SBA PPP loans, which are fully government guaranteed, the allowance for loan loss totaled 1.37% of the loan portfolio at September 30, 2020.

Non-performing assets, comprised of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructures (TDRs), other real estate owned through foreclosure (OREO), and loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $3,010,000 between December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020 to $18,215,000. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 2.22% at December 31, 2019 to 1.61% at September 30, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming assets is primarily attributed to the reduction in OREO that occurred during the period. Additionally, restructured loans decreased $616,000 between December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, and nonaccrual loans decreased $162,000 between December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020 to $11,535,000. OREO balances decreased from $6,753,000 at December 31, 2019 to $5,018,000 at September 30, 2020.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO) is the holding company for United Security Bank, which was founded in 1987. United Security Bank is headquartered in Fresno and operates 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. Additionally, United Security Bank operates Commercial Real Estate Construction, Commercial Lending, and Consumer Lending departments. For more information, please visit www.unitedsecuritybank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying financial tables contain a non-GAAP financial measure (Net Income before Non-Core) within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G. In the accompanying financial tables, the Company has provided a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company’s management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information about the Company’s results of operations and/or financial position to both investors and management. The Company provides this non-GAAP financial measure to investors to assist them in performing their analysis of its historical operating results. The non-GAAP financial measure shows the Company's operating results before consideration of certain adjustments and, consequently, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company may calculate this non-GAAP financial measure differently than other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends such statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are based on management’s knowledge and belief as of today and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented. Factors that might cause such differences, some of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict, include, but are not limited to: (1) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects of the steps being taken to address the pandemic and their impact on the Company’s market and employees, (2) changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, (3) changes in interest rates, (4) changes in banking laws or regulations, (5) increased competition in the Company's market, impacting the ability to execute its business plans, (6) loss of key personnel, (7) unanticipated credit losses, (8) earthquakes or other natural disasters impacting the local economy and/or the condition of real estate collateral, (9) the impact of technological changes and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems, and (10) changes in accounting policies or procedures.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. For a more complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2019, and particularly the section entitled "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Readers should carefully review all disclosures the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

United Security Bancshares

 

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits in other banks

$

29,197

 

 

$

27,291

 

Due from Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")

294,135

 

 

191,704

 

Cash and cash equivalents

323,332

 

 

218,995

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities (at fair value)

 

 

 

Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities

87,917

 

 

76,312

 

Marketable equity securities

3,865

 

 

3,776

 

Total investment securities

91,782

 

 

80,088

 

Loans

661,482

 

 

597,374

 

Unearned fees and unamortized loan origination costs - net

(1,038

)

 

(820

)

Allowance for credit losses

(8,708

)

 

(7,908

)

Net loans

651,736

 

 

588,646

 

 

 

 

 

Premises and equipment - net

9,379

 

 

9,380

 

Accrued interest receivable

10,099

 

 

8,208

 

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

5,018

 

 

6,753

 

Goodwill

4,488

 

 

4,488

 

Deferred tax assets - net

2,631

 

 

3,191

 

Cash surrender value of life insurance

20,403

 

 

20,955

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,914

 

 

3,360

 

Other assets

12,165

 

 

12,855

 

Total assets

$

1,133,947

 

 

$

956,919

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing

$

430,028

 

 

$

311,950

 

Interest-bearing

564,755

 

 

506,412

 

Total deposits

994,783

 

 

818,362

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest payable

36

 

 

59

 

Operating lease liabilities

3,017

 

 

3,463

 

Other liabilities

7,977

 

 

8,239

 

Junior subordinated debentures (at fair value)

10,081

 

 

10,808

 

Total liabilities

1,015,894

 

 

840,931

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 16,977,239 at September 30, 2020 and 16,973,885 at December 31, 2019

59,289

 

 

58,973

 

Retained earnings

59,084

 

 

57,647

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(320

)

 

(632

)

Total shareholders' equity

118,053

 

 

115,988

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,133,947

 

 

$

956,919

 

United Security Bancshares

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest Income:

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

7,563

 

$

8,648

 

$

23,622

$

25,733

 

Interest on investment securities

343

 

439

 

1,127

1,360

 

Interest on deposits in FRB

62

 

1,330

 

667

4,052

 

Total interest income

7,968

 

10,417

 

25,416

31,145

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense:

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

451

 

950

 

1,562

2,675

 

Interest on other borrowed funds

49

 

111

 

229

352

 

Total interest expense

500

 

1,061

 

1,791

3,027

 

Net Interest Income

7,468

 

9,356

 

23,625

28,118

 

Provision for Credit Losses

4

 

5

 

2,138

15

 

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses

7,464

 

9,351

 

21,487

28,103

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Income:

 

 

 

 

Customer service fees

668

 

839

 

2,014

2,479

 

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

124

 

147

 

382

438

 

Gain on fair value of marketable equity securities

4

 

18

 

89

128

 

Gain on proceeds from bank-owned life insurance

 

 

310

 

(Loss) gain on fair value of junior subordinated debentures

(18

)

660

 

1,451

1,571

 

Loss on dissolution of real estate investment trust

 

(1

)

(115

)

(Loss) gain on sale of assets

 

(5

)

1

 

Other

133

 

195

 

460

603

 

Total noninterest income

911

 

1,853

 

4,706

5,105

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expense:

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

2,722

 

2,775

 

8,131

8,307

 

Occupancy expense

887

 

829

 

2,609

2,450

 

Data processing

139

 

151

 

386

402

 

Professional fees

724

 

864

 

1,981

2,423

 

Regulatory assessments

121

 

(37

)

283

138

 

Director fees

94

 

95

 

282

281

 

Correspondent bank service charges

19

 

14

 

52

42

 

Net cost on operation and sale of OREO

35

 

71

 

968

223

 

Other

469

 

573

 

1,663

1,677

 

Total noninterest expense

5,210

 

5,335

 

16,355

15,943

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Before Provision for Taxes

3,165

 

5,869

 

9,838

17,265

 

Provision for Taxes on Income

894

 

1,696

 

2,800

4,989

 

Net Income

$

2,271

 

$

4,173

 

$

7,038

$

12,276

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.13

 

$

0.25

 

$

0.41

$

0.72

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.13

 

$

0.25

 

$

0.41

$

0.72

 

Weighted average basic shares for EPS

16,977,239

 

16,953,744

 

16,975,648

16,950,474

 

Weighted average diluted shares for EPS

17,000,501

 

16,990,162

 

16,993,180

16,981,619

 

United Security Bancshares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Balances and Rates (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Average Balances:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1)

$

656,501

 

 

$

579,035

 

 

$

632,221

 

 

$

575,323

 

Investment securities

94,076

 

 

71,168

 

 

91,140

 

 

68,254

 

Interest-bearing deposits in FRB

248,722

 

 

240,605

 

 

203,574

 

 

231,807

 

Total interest-earning assets

999,299

 

 

890,808

 

 

926,935

 

 

875,384

 

Allowance for credit losses

(8,917)

 

 

(8,448)

 

 

(8,650)

 

 

(8,449)

 

Cash and due from banks

32,106

 

 

29,105

 

 

29,948

 

 

28,898

 

Other real estate owned

5,204

 

 

5,745

 

 

6,033

 

 

5,745

 

Other non-earning assets

60,479

 

 

62,752

 

 

61,872

 

 

61,112

 

Total average assets

$

1,088,171

 

 

$

979,962

 

 

$

1,016,138

 

 

$

962,690

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

$

551,797

 

 

$

524,437

 

 

$

523,136

 

 

$

523,104

 

Junior subordinated debentures

9,710

 

 

10,416

 

 

9,640

 

 

10,296

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

561,507

 

 

534,853

 

 

532,776

 

 

533,400

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing deposits

398,282

 

 

319,547

 

 

355,114

 

 

306,590

 

Other liabilities

9,689

 

 

10,319

 

 

9,675

 

 

9,506

 

Total liabilities

969,478

 

 

864,719

 

 

897,565

 

 

849,496

 

Total equity

118,693

 

 

115,243

 

 

118,573

 

 

113,194

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,088,171

 

 

$

979,962

 

 

$

1,016,138

 

 

$

962,690

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Rates:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1)

4.58

%

 

5.93

%

 

4.99

%

 

5.98

%

Investment securities

1.45

%

 

2.45

%

 

1.65

%

 

2.66

%

Interest-bearing deposits in FRB

0.10

%

 

2.19

%

 

0.44

%

 

2.34

%

Earning assets

3.17

%

 

4.64

%

 

3.66

%

 

4.76

%

Interest bearing deposits

0.33

%

 

0.72

%

 

0.40

%

 

0.68

%

Total deposits

0.19

%

 

0.45

%

 

0.24

%

 

0.43

%

Junior subordinated debentures

2.01

%

 

4.23

%

 

3.17

%

 

4.57

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.35

%

 

0.79

%

 

0.45

%

 

0.76

%

Net interest margin (2)

2.97

%

 

4.17

%

 

3.40

%

 

4.30

%

(1) Loan amounts include nonaccrual loans, but the related interest income has been included only if collected for the period prior to the loan being placed on a nonaccrual basis.

(2) Net interest margin is computed by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets.

United Security Bancshares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed - Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

September 30, 2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$

323,332

 

 

$

229,541

 

 

$

199,853

 

 

$

218,995

 

 

$

245,943

 

Investment securities

91,782

 

 

96,739

 

 

97,486

 

 

80,088

 

 

81,651

 

Loans

660,444

 

 

648,650

 

 

623,686

 

 

596,554

 

 

569,500

 

Allowance for credit losses

(8,708

)

 

(8,862

)

 

(9,120

)

 

(7,908

)

 

(8,230

)

Net loans

651,736

 

 

639,788

 

 

614,566

 

 

588,646

 

 

561,270

 

Other assets

67,097

 

 

65,305

 

 

65,341

 

 

69,190

 

 

68,534

 

Total assets

$

1,133,947

 

 

$

1,031,373

 

 

$

977,246

 

 

$

956,919

 

 

$

957,398

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing

$

430,028

 

 

$

362,010

 

 

$

324,167

 

 

$

311,950

 

 

$

333,156

 

Interest-bearing

564,755

 

 

531,102

 

 

516,270

 

 

506,412

 

 

487,067

 

Total deposits

994,783

 

 

893,112

 

 

840,437

 

 

818,362

 

 

820,223

 

Other liabilities

21,111

 

 

20,801

 

 

19,399

 

 

22,569

 

 

21,965

 

Total liabilities

1,015,894

 

 

913,913

 

 

859,836

 

 

840,931

 

 

842,188

 

Total shareholders' equity

118,053

 

 

117,460

 

 

117,410

 

 

115,988

 

 

115,210

 

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$

1,133,947

 

 

$

1,031,373

 

 

$

977,246

 

 

$

956,919

 

 

$

957,398

 

United Security Bancshares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed - Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

For the Quarters Ended:

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

September 30, 2019

Total interest income

$

7,968

 

$

8,107

 

$

9,341

 

$

9,558

 

$

10,417

Total interest expense

500

 

530

 

761

 

862

 

1,061

Net interest income

7,468

 

7,577

 

8,580

 

8,696

 

9,356

Provision for credit losses

4

 

428

 

1,707

 

5

 

5

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

7,464

 

7,149

 

6,873

 

8,691

 

9,351

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-interest income

911

 

1,214

 

2,580

 

647

 

1,853

Total non-interest expense

5,210

 

5,553

 

5,591

 

5,335

 

5,335

Income before provision for taxes

3,165

 

2,810

 

3,862

 

4,003

 

5,869

Provision for taxes on income

894

 

798

 

1,108

 

1,108

 

1,696

Net income

$

2,271

 

$

2,012

 

$

2,754

 

$

2,895

 

$

4,173

United Security Bancshares

 

 

 

Nonperforming Assets (unaudited)

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Commercial and industrial

$

 

 

$

75

 

RE construction & development

11,058

 

 

11,478

 

Agricultural

477

 

 

144

 

Total nonaccrual loans

$

11,535

 

 

$

11,697

 

 

 

 

 

Loans past due 90 days and still accruing

53

 

 

386

 

Restructured loans

1,609

 

 

2,389

 

Total nonperforming loans

$

13,197

 

 

$

14,472

 

Other real estate owned

5,018

 

 

6,753

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

18,215

 

 

$

21,225

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to total gross loans

2.00

%

 

2.42

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.61

%

 

2.22

%

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

65.98

%

 

54.64

%

United Security Bancshares

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

0.83

%

 

1.69

%

 

0.93%

1.70%

Return on average equity

7.61

%

 

14.36

%

 

7.93%

14.50%

Net charge-off to average loans

0.10

%

 

0.15

%

 

0.28%

0.04%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

 

Shares outstanding - period end

16,977,239

 

 

16,973,885

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

$6.95

 

 

$6.83

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio (1)

57.73

%

 

49.99

%

 

 

 

Total impaired loans

$15,059

 

 

$17,072

 

 

 

 

Net loan to deposit ratio

65.52

%

 

71.93

%

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.32

%

 

1.33

%

 

 

 

Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets (leverage)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company

11.38

%

 

12.82

%

 

 

 

Bank

11.24

%

 

12.83

%

 

 

 

(1) Efficiency ratio is defined as total noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus total noninterest income.

United Security Bancshares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income before Non-Core Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Information (dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change $

 

Change %

Net income

 

$

7,038

 

 

$

12,276

 

$

(5,238

)

 

(42.67

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TRUPs (1) fair value adjustment gain

 

1,451

 

 

1,571

 

 

 

 

Write down on OREO (2)

 

(727

)

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on sale of OREO (2)

 

(113

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

611

 

 

1,571

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax effect

 

177

 

 

456

 

 

 

 

Non-core items net of taxes

 

434

 

 

1,115

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP core net income

 

$

6,604

 

 

$

11,161

 

$

(4,557

)

 

(40.83

)%

(1)

TRUPs Fair Value Adjustment is not part of Core Income and depending upon market rates, can “add to” or “subtract from” Core Income and mask Non-GAAP Core Income change.

(2)

Write down and loss on sale of OREO are considered one-time events and therefore are not part of Core Income.

 

