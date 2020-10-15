Moderna to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020 to report its third quarter 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live conference call, please dial 866-922-5184 (domestic) or 409-937-8950 (international) and refer to conference ID 1938847. A webcast of the call will also be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. The archived webcast will be available on Moderna’s website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for one year following the call.