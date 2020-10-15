BRP Group, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, November 12, 2020

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 451-6152 (toll-free) or (201) 389-0879 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on BRP’s investor relations website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com.