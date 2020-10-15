First Quantum Minerals Announces Satisfaction of Financing Condition for Senior Notes Redemption

The information in this announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered or are exempt from the registration of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”). The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state of the U.S. or other jurisdictions, and may not be offered or sold within the U.S. or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and the applicable laws of other jurisdictions. The Company does not intend to conduct a public offering in the United States or any other jurisdiction. It may be unlawful to distribute this announcement in certain jurisdictions.

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX:FM) today announced that, following completion of the issuance of its $1,500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% Senior Notes due 2027, the financing condition with respect to the Company’s proposed redemption of its outstanding 7.250% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) has been satisfied and the Company will redeem the 2022 Notes in full on October 18, 2020.

