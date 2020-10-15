Imperial to hold 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE:IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, October 30, following the company’s third quarter earnings release. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial’s covering analysts.