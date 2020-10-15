Dun & Bradstreet Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2020 earnings and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.

Dun & Bradstreet will release third quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on November 5, 2020. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 866-324-3683 (USA) or 509-844-0959 (International) and enter the conference ID: 3095459. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 5, 2020, through November 12, 2020, by dialing 855-859-2056 (USA) or 404-537-3406 (International). The replay passcode will be 3095459.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Bryan Hipsher, Dun & Bradstreet’s chief financial officer, will present at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Anthony Jabbour, Dun & Bradstreet’s chief executive officer, and Bryan Hipsher will present at the J.P. Morgan Virtual Ultimate Services Investor Conference at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Bryan Hipsher will present at the Credit Suisse Virtual Technology Conference at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 30, 2020.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

