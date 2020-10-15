Profound Medical to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5 – Conference Call to Follow

Profound management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results and discuss business developments in the period.

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound” or the “Company”), the only company to provide customizable, incision-free therapies which combine real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”), thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control for the radiation-free ablation of diseased tissue, will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: 1- 844-407-9500 (Canada and the United States) 1- 862-298-0850 (International) Replay: 1-919-882-2331 Replay ID: 38213

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.profoundmedical.com under "Webcasts" in the Investors section.

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). TULSA-PRO is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.