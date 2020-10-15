 

WESTFIELD KICKS OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH ‘SHOP YOUR HEART OUT’ EVENT BENEFITTING CHARITIES ACROSS THE U.S.

The inaugural shopping experience invites guests to make a donation to their favorite charity for access to 10 days of exclusive deals from over 400 participating Westfield retailers and restaurants.

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the start of the holiday shopping season, Westfield announced today a national “Shop Your Heart Out” charitable shopping event to be held at its centers in the U.S. Held October 23 through November 1, guests participating at Westfield destinations will have the chance to donate to their favorite charity to unlock an exclusive offers and discounts from retailers and restaurants such as:

- Abercrombie & Fitch, Adidas, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Eataly, Fabletics, H&M, Hollister, Hot Topic, Kiehl’s, MAC Cosmetics, Macy’s, Michael Kors, Neiman Marcus, Pandora, Steve Madden, Shake Shack, Sketchers, Windsor

“Westfield is committed to making a significant impact in the local communities we serve, especially during these challenging times,” says Marcus Reese, executive vice president, Public Affairs at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, operator of Westfield shopping centers. “Through initiatives like ‘Shop Your Heart Out’ and #WestfieldCares, we remain committed to providing opportunities for people to join us in our efforts to support those in need.”

“This year has not been easy for anyone, which is why we wanted to make sure we kicked off the holiday season—a time so many people look forward to—in a special way,” says Ghadi Hobeika, executive vice president, Media Sales, Marketing and Digital at URW. “Shop Your Heart Out is an invitation for the local community to come back and experience all their Westfield mall has to offer, from new services to keep everyone safe and healthy, to amazing and exclusive deals, while also providing an opportunity to give back to the many organizations that have helped our families, friends and neighbors through this difficult time.”

Starting October 14, those that want to take part in the program can buy a ticket online ($10 minimum) at the center’s website, and select a participating charity they wish to have their purchase support. Then, during the ten-day event, guests simply show their digital ticket – coined the “VIP Kind Pass”— to access exclusive shopping deals available in-store at the designated Westfield shopping center. Offers vary by retailer and include 20 percent or more off your purchase; buy one, get one free; and special gift with purchase. More details are available on each center website.

