 

Troilus One of Three Finalists for AEMQ’s “Excellence in Sustainable Development” Award and “Entrepreneur of the Year” Award

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it is one of three finalists for two awards to be presented by the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ) at next week’s XPLOR 2020 Virtual Conference: the “Excellence in Sustainable Development” award and the “Entrepreneur of the Year” award.

The Excellence in Sustainable Development is awarded to a company that has exhibited high standards in sustainable development. The Entrepreneur of the Year is awarded to recognize the work of a team or company that has experienced significant progress over the past year related to the development of a specific project, a company’s overall activities or the advancement of a mining project leading to its production phase.

Justin Reid, CEO and Director of Troilus Gold, commented, “We are very proud and honoured to have been shortlisted for these awards among an esteemed field of Quebec mining companies. We’ve come incredibly far since the acquisition of Troilus just a few years ago and delivered some major milestones this year including an update to our mineral resource estimate which has resulted in a 142% increase to the estimated indicated mineral resources and a 350% increase to the estimated inferred mineral resources since 2017, as well as a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment that demonstrates a long life project with robust economics. We also became the first Quebec mineral exploration company to obtain certification for UL 2723: ECOLOGO Certification Program for Mineral Exploration Companies, a new standard launched by AEMQ in November 2019 to recognize and promote environmental, social and economic best practices. This recognition by AEMQ is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team as well as our commitment to the highest environmental and social standards as we continue to advance the Troilus Gold project.”

Award recipients are selected by a committee reporting to AEMQ’s Board of Directors, who make their selections based on an evaluation of the work, projects and research carried out during the year by AEMQ’s corporate members.

XPLOR 2020 Virtual Conference

The award recipients will be announced at next week’s XPLOR 2020 virtual conference, which you can register for at the following link: https://xplor.aemq.org/en/

We encourage you to tune into a presentation about the Troilus Gold Project by our Senior Vice-President of Exploration, Blake Hylands and Chief Geologist Bertrand Brassard, on October 21, 2020 at 3:10pm.

