BigCommerce to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Conference Call Scheduled for November 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading software as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 519-1347 from the United States and Canada or (914) 800-3909 internationally with conference ID 3834549. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from BigCommerce’s investor relations website at http://investors.bigcommerce.com.