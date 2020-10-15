Bionano Genomics' Saphyr System Shown to be Indispensable for the Analysis of Certain Genetic Disease Causing Variants

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that a study led by scientists and clinicians from the Institute for Human Genetics at the UCSF School of Medicine and the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and published in bioRxiv used Bionano’s proprietary genome imaging technology to identify novel disease causing variants in patients with three different genetic diseases and in a diverse control dataset of 154 individuals. The study found that Bionano's Saphyr System was able to comprehensively analyze complex genome structures called segmental duplications and helped identify several novel structural variations associated with each disease causing locus increasing the understanding of these diseases.

Segmental duplications are large segments of repetitive sequences tens to hundreds of thousands of base pairs in size. Short-read and long-read sequencing technologies cannot span these large segments of the genome. Only Bionano’s optical mapping technology can image single molecules that are so long that they span the segmental duplications. These repetitive sequences can interact with each other when sperm or eggs are created and their rearrangement can cause severe genetic disease. Some of the most common of such diseases are microdeletions at 7q11.23, also known as Williams-Beuren syndrome (WBS), 15q13.3 microdeletion syndrome, 16p12.2 microdeletion syndrome and 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, also known as DiGeorge syndrome.

This study, published in bioRxiv, provides a population-level analysis of segmental duplications in 154 people and in patients with WBS, 15q13.3, and 16p12.2 microdeletion syndromes. Several novel SVs were detected for each locus, and the exact disease causing rearrangement was determined with much higher accuracy than was formerly possible without Saphyr. As previously announced, a recent publication in the journal Nature published on July 22, 2020 also discussed the unique contribution of Bionano’s optical mapping technology to understanding the genetic causes of DiGeorge syndrome.