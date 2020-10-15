 

Bionano Genomics' Saphyr System Shown to be Indispensable for the Analysis of Certain Genetic Disease Causing Variants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 22:30  |  58   |   |   

Recent publication shows Saphyr’s unique capability in resolving extremely complex structural variants that can cause common genetic disorders called microdeletion syndromes

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that a study led by scientists and clinicians from the Institute for Human Genetics at the UCSF School of Medicine and the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and published in bioRxiv used Bionano’s proprietary genome imaging technology to identify novel disease causing variants in patients with three different genetic diseases and in a diverse control dataset of 154 individuals. The study found that Bionano's Saphyr System was able to comprehensively analyze complex genome structures called segmental duplications and helped identify several novel structural variations associated with each disease causing locus increasing the understanding of these diseases.

Segmental duplications are large segments of repetitive sequences tens to hundreds of thousands of base pairs in size. Short-read and long-read sequencing technologies cannot span these large segments of the genome. Only Bionano’s optical mapping technology can image single molecules that are so long that they span the segmental duplications. These repetitive sequences can interact with each other when sperm or eggs are created and their rearrangement can cause severe genetic disease. Some of the most common of such diseases are microdeletions at 7q11.23, also known as Williams-Beuren syndrome (WBS), 15q13.3 microdeletion syndrome, 16p12.2 microdeletion syndrome and 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, also known as DiGeorge syndrome.

This study, published in bioRxiv, provides a population-level analysis of segmental duplications in 154 people and in patients with WBS, 15q13.3, and 16p12.2 microdeletion syndromes. Several novel SVs were detected for each locus, and the exact disease causing rearrangement was determined with much higher accuracy than was formerly possible without Saphyr. As previously announced, a recent publication in the journal Nature published on July 22, 2020 also discussed the unique contribution of Bionano’s optical mapping technology to understanding the genetic causes of DiGeorge syndrome.

Seite 1 von 4
Bionano Genomics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Another Solid Quarter Keeps Barrick On Track for Full-Year Production Targets
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
Calibre Makes Final Acquisition Payments Totaling US$15.5 Million to B2Gold Ahead of Schedule; Now ...
Gold Resource Reports Preliminary Q3 Production Results Including Record Gold Production and 51% ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Bionano Genomics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on November 12
08.10.20
Bionano's Saphyr Plays Essential Role in Identifying Three Previously Unknown Genetic Mutation Types in Cancer in Study from Weill Cornell
05.10.20
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 Disease
30.09.20
Bionano Genomics Announces Positive Outcome of Its Special Stockholder Meeting
29.09.20
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for Next-Generation Cytogenomics in Eastern Europe and Australia
24.09.20
German Accreditation of Laboratory Developed Tests on Bionano’s Saphyr System Accelerates Utilization in Clinical Diagnostics
21.09.20
Bionano to Present at the September 2020 Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
17.09.20
Bionano Data Provides Understanding of Repeat Expansion Disorders Causing Muscular Dystrophy and ALS
16.09.20
Bionano Genomics Continues to See Expansion in the Adoption of Saphyr for Digital Cytogenetics at Leading Medical Institutions

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.10.20
111
Bionano Genomics: Novogene adaptiert das Saphyr System von Bionano Genomics u. erweitert sein Dienst