 

Crestwood Announces Quarterly Distribution and Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 22:30  |  34   |   |   

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) (“Crestwood” or “CEQP”) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner has declared the partnership’s quarterly cash distribution of $0.625 per limited partner unit ($2.50 annually) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which is flat quarter over quarter. In addition, Crestwood announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2111 per Class A preferred equity unit ($0.8444 annually). Both common and preferred distributions will be made on November 13, 2020, to unitholders of record as of November 6, 2020.

Robert G. Phillips, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Based on preliminary third quarter results, Crestwood’s operations were in-line with internal expectations driven by new well connect activity and limited shut-in volumes in its Gathering & Processing segment and increased natural gas and NGL storage demand in its Marketing, Supply & Logistics and Storage & Transportation segments. Crestwood’s third quarter results, combined with limited growth capital requirements and full realization of previously announced G&A and O&M savings, drove positive free cash flow generation during the quarter that allowed Crestwood to further strengthen its balance sheet by de-leveraging and building significant distribution coverage. As a result, Crestwood’s board of directors has elected to maintain the partnership’s common and preferred distributions at existing levels for the third quarter and remains confident in the company’s ability to achieve its financial objectives and exceed the mid-point of its revised guidance in 2020.”

Crestwood plans to report financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, before the New York Stock Exchange opens for trading. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) that day to discuss the operating and financial results. Crestwood will provide an update on its operations and financial strategy at that time. The call will be broadcast live over the internet via audio webcast. Investors will be able to connect to the webcast via the “Investors” page of Crestwood’s website at www.crestwoodlp.com. Please log in at least ten minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call for 90 days.

About Crestwood Equity Partners LP

Houston, Texas, based Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) is a master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream businesses in multiple shale resource plays across the United States. Crestwood is engaged in the gathering, processing, treating, compression, storage and transportation of natural gas; storage, transportation, terminalling, and marketing of NGLs; gathering, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil; and gathering and disposal of produced water. Visit Crestwood Equity Partners LP at www.crestwoodlp.com; and to learn more about Crestwood’s sustainability efforts, please visit https://esg.crestwoodlp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. These risks and assumptions are described in Crestwood’s annual reports on Form 10-K and other reports that are available from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law.

Tax Notice to Foreign Investors

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulation Sections 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100% of Crestwood’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of Crestwood’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not Crestwood, are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
FDA Authorizes Phase 1 Trial of ImmunityBio’s Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate hAd5; Dual ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
DMS Launches New Digital Advertising Technology To Support Latest Consumer Shopping Trends
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Xencor to Present Data from the Phase 1 Study of XmAb20717 and Three Research Programs at the SITC ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results