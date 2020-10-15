Regions Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

The Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Board of Directors today declared the following cash dividends on its common shares and each series of preferred shares:

A cash dividend of $0.155 on each share of outstanding common stock, payable on Jan. 4, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 4, 2020.

A cash dividend of $15.9375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock outstanding (equivalent to approximately $0.398438 per depositary share), payable on Dec. 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 1, 2020.

A cash dividend of $15.9375 per share of Series B Preferred Stock outstanding (equivalent to approximately $0.398438 per depositary share), payable on Dec. 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 1, 2020.

A cash dividend of $14.25 per share of Series C Preferred Stock (equivalent to approximately $0.35625 per depositary share), payable on Nov. 16, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 2, 2020.

A cash dividend of $1,437.50 per share of Series D Preferred Stock (equivalent to approximately $14.375000 per depositary share), payable on Dec.15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 1, 2020.

