Orion Engineered Carbons Funds The Eco Schools Project in South Africa  

"Our commitment to sustainability and being a good citizen in the communities we serve is a core value of Orion. Funding this project is a perfect opportunity to support educators in South Africa tasked with improving school curricula related to environmental learning, enabling students to achieve their full potential and a sustainable future," said Corning Painter, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Engineered Carbons.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black with a facility in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, today announced that it has funded The Eco Schools Project . This program provides opportunities for teachers to grow and improve their teaching and learning methods through hands-on and experiential practices in teaching climate change-related content in the classroom.

The Eco Schools Project is part of the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA) International School Programmes. WESSA is a South African environmental organization which aims to initiate and support high-impact environmental and conservation projects to promote participation in caring for the Earth. For over 90 years the organization has proactively engaged with the challenges and opportunities presented by South Africa’s unique natural heritage, and the social and economic systems that depend on it. The Eco Schools Project helps teachers to develop critical thinking methods and problem-solving skills in students with a goal to improve the quality of life in their communities.

In commenting on the funding, Donavan Fullard, WESSA School Programs General Manager, said, “The WESSA International School Programmes’ team extends a heartfelt thank you to Orion Engineered Carbons for making the Eco Schools Programme so successful. We thank you for making the sound choice of investing in teacher empowerment and education for sustainable development. Orion funding is impacting whole school development in ten schools. Orion Engineered Carbons is truly appreciated by WESSA.”

