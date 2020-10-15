 

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 4, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 22:37  |  27   |   |   

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”), announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Company will host its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss its operating results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Direct Link to Webcast:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141938

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time

Domestic: 877-407-9208

International: 201-493-6784

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921

International: 412-317-6671

Replay Pin: 13711781

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that invests in, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,060 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average remaining lease term of 14.6 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 3.0x. As of the same date, the Company’s portfolio was 99.6% leased to 215 tenants operating 289 different concepts in 16 industries across 43 states.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
FDA Authorizes Phase 1 Trial of ImmunityBio’s Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate hAd5; Dual ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
DMS Launches New Digital Advertising Technology To Support Latest Consumer Shopping Trends
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Xencor to Present Data from the Phase 1 Study of XmAb20717 and Three Research Programs at the SITC ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of Primary Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
18.09.20
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Primary Public Offering of Common Stock
17.09.20
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Primary Public Offering of Common Stock