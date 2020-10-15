Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 4, 2020

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”), announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Company will host its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss its operating results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.