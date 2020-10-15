 

Cord Blood Banking Leader Cryo-Cell Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 22:39  |  44   |   |   

OLDSMAR, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTC:QB Markets Group Symbol: CCEL) (the “Company”), the world’s first private cord blood bank to separate and store stem cells in 1992, announced results for the fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2020.

Financial Results

Revenue        
Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $8.1 million compared to $8.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 consisted of $7.5 million in processing and storage fees, $427,874 in licensee income, $82,800 in product revenue and $116,826 in public banking revenue compared $7.6 million in processing and storage fees, $423,173 in licensee income, $33,035 in product revenue and $160,561 in public banking revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Net Income
The Company reported net income for the three months ended August 31, 2020 of $784,000, or $0.10 per basic share and diluted share, compared to net income of $1,116,000, or $0.14 per basic and $0.13 per diluted share for the three months ended August 31, 2019. Net income for the three months ended August 31, 2020 resulted from a 9% decrease in cost of sales and a 5% decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses offset by a 1% decrease in revenue and the recording of a loss of $1,070,900 pursuant to the cancellation of the Erie Group Revenue Sharing Agreement.

As previously disclosed, on August 31, 2020, the Company entered into a Termination Agreement with the Erie Group pursuant to which all such parties terminated all of their respective rights, duties, obligations, options, and liabilities to each other arising out of or related to the Cryo-Cell International, Inc. Space and Time Sharing (SATS) Lease Agreement, Addendum thereto, Addition to such Addendum, and Amendment to the Cryo-Cell International, Inc. Space and Time Sharing (SATS) Lease Agreement among the Company and the Erie Group (collectively, the “SATS Agreement”). Additionally, pursuant to the terms of the Termination Agreement, the Company made a payment of $1,939,748 on the Effective Date and the parties released each other from all claims related to the SATS Agreement and agreed to dismiss with prejudice the previously-disclosed complaint. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Erie Group will no longer have the rights to share in a portion of the Company’s storage revenues derived from specimens which originated in the state of Illinois and its five contiguous states. The payment amount of $1,939,748 was offset by the carrying amount of the long-term liability related to the SATS in the amount of $550,000 and accrued expenses in the amount of $279,100, which resulted in the cancellation of the Erie Group revenue sharing agreements and a one-time expense in the amount of $1,070,900.

Seite 1 von 3
Cryo-Cell International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Another Solid Quarter Keeps Barrick On Track for Full-Year Production Targets
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
Calibre Makes Final Acquisition Payments Totaling US$15.5 Million to B2Gold Ahead of Schedule; Now ...
Gold Resource Reports Preliminary Q3 Production Results Including Record Gold Production and 51% ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...