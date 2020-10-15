UNFI Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Notes Offering

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced that it has priced its previously announced notes offering and has agreed to issue and sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The aggregate principal amount of Notes to be issued in the offering was increased to $500 million from the previously announced $400 million. The Notes will be sold to investors at par.

UNFI intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes offering to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under its term loan facility (including accrued and unpaid interest with respect to such amounts). The Notes will be UNFI’s senior unsecured obligations and will be guaranteed by each of UNFI’s existing and future subsidiaries that are borrowers under or that guarantee its asset-based revolving credit facility and term loan facility. The closing of the sale of the Notes is scheduled for October 22, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.