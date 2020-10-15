Adaptimmune Provides Full Contents of its SITC Abstract for the Phase 1 SURPASS Trial

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (“Adaptimmune”) (Nasdaq: ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer is aware of the early release of the abstract entitled “Initial safety, efficacy, and product attributes from the SURPASS trial with ADPA2M4CD8, a SPEAR T-cell therapy incorporating an affinity optimized TCR targeting MAGE-A4 and a CD8α co-receptor” by the Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer (“SITC”) Conference.

The Company will update on the full dose escalation cohort of the SURPASS trial (6 patients in total) at the virtual SITC conference on November 11, 2020 at 9 AM EST when posters are made available online.

About Adaptimmune

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company’s unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 6, 2020, and our other SEC filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made and we do not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.