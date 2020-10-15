 

Amy Hunter Joins Caleres as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 22:45  |  20   |   |   

Caleres (NYSE: CAL), a diverse portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today announced Amy Hunter will join the company as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, effective October 21. Hunter will help drive the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy development and organization, including overseeing the company’s affirmative action plans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015006037/en/

Amy Hunter, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (Photo: Business Wire)

Amy Hunter, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (Photo: Business Wire)

Hunter will also guide the organization in its efforts around the focus on recruitment of diverse candidates, heightening the expectations around development of diverse Associates and increasing the slate of diverse candidates for open positions with leadership accountability. She will also lead the assessment of current programs, partnerships and activities to identify opportunities in the company’s community support.

“Earlier this year we made a commitment to our Associates, partners and customers around several initiatives to recharge our DE&I efforts. This included refining our diversity statement to use as a guide in everything we do, identifying and activating an inclusion and diversity advisory council, providing mandatory unconscious bias training for all Associates and hiring a senior-level executive who could focus on these initiatives,” said Diane Sullivan, CEO, president and chairman of Caleres. “We were fortunate to find Amy and her extensive experience, tremendous expertise and proven track record of success will be essential as we move forward with our efforts. We look forward to her leadership as we seek to elevate our focus and accelerate our initiatives in the most meaningful way possible.”

Prior to joining Caleres, Hunter was responsible for leading global Diversity & Inclusion for Boeing Defense and Space, as well as corporate groups. Some of her many accomplishments include leading international women’s initiatives, consulting with the executive team on development and implementation of diversity strategies and initiatives, managing the company’s Business Resource Groups (BRGs) and creating racial equity tools and resources. Prior to Boeing, Amy led the diversity and inclusion strategies and initiatives for BJC Healthcare’s St. Louis Children’s Hospital including supporting “Forward Through Ferguson” initiatives within the region. She was instrumental in focusing on addressing healthcare disparities in the region. In addition, Hunter was the Chief Diversity Officer for the YWCA Metro St. Louis, and held various roles of increasing responsibility with Edward Jones, Monsanto and Bank of America. Hunter has presented and spoken around the world and has presented three TEDx talks with the most popular being Lucky Zip Codes.

Hunter holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, St. Louis, and is currently in their School of Education doctoral program focusing on Social Justice. She is an active St. Louis diversity leader who has tirelessly served the community with various organizations including her current position on the board of the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

About Caleres
 Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

Caleres Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
FDA Authorizes Phase 1 Trial of ImmunityBio’s Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate hAd5; Dual ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
DMS Launches New Digital Advertising Technology To Support Latest Consumer Shopping Trends
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Xencor to Present Data from the Phase 1 Study of XmAb20717 and Three Research Programs at the SITC ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.09.20
Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Wins Footwear Honor at the Accessories Council’s Design Excellence Awards for the Second Year in a Row