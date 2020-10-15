 

MedMen Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Pre-announces First Quarter 2021 Revenue

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 22:45  |  47   |   |   

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S., today released its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 27, 2020. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Beginning in the fourth quarter 2020, the Company began reporting in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

“We made significant progress during the fourth quarter by focusing on retail profitability, optimizing our corporate infrastructure and strengthening our balance sheet ahead of an exciting new chapter for the Company,” said MedMen Interim Chief Executive Officer Tom Lynch. “Through the strength of our management team and Board of Directors, as well as the continued support of our capital partners, we are well-positioned to execute on our goal of being the leading cannabis retailer.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: Net revenue across MedMen's operations in California, Nevada, New York, Illinois and Florida was $27.4 million for the fourth quarter, down 40% sequentially, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s retail operations. The Company estimates first quarter fiscal 2021 revenue to be $37.4 million(1), a 37% increase from the fourth quarter fiscal 2020 revenue on a comparable basis.
  • Gross Margin: Company-wide gross margins were 40% in the fourth quarter compared to 32% in the prior quarter.
  • Corporate SG&A(2): Corporate SG&A, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as described below, totaled $13.7 million in the fourth quarter, a 21% decrease from the fiscal third quarter and 58% from the same period last year, representing $77.0 million in annualized cost savings.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(2): Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as described below, was a loss of $23.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $26.1 million in the previous quarter.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: Systemwide revenue across MedMen's operations in California, Nevada, New York, Illinois and Florida was $157.1 million for the full year, up 31% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Gross margins across retail operations were 37% for the full year compared to 47% in the previous year.
  • Corporate SG&A(2): Corporate SG&A, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as described below, totaled $129.6 million for the full year, a 23% decrease from the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(2): Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as described below, was a loss of $116.1 million for the full year compared to a loss of $169.3 million in the previous year.
  1. Includes revenue from pending retail license sale for comparison purposes
  2. Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate SG&A are non-GAAP financial measures

Balance Sheet:

Seite 1 von 7
MedMen Enterprises Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
FDA Authorizes Phase 1 Trial of ImmunityBio’s Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate hAd5; Dual ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
DMS Launches New Digital Advertising Technology To Support Latest Consumer Shopping Trends
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Xencor to Present Data from the Phase 1 Study of XmAb20717 and Three Research Programs at the SITC ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
MedMen Announces Earnings Date Change: Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings Call Scheduled for October 15, 2020
16.09.20
MedMen Announces US$20 Million Financing Commitments – Designated News Release

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.20
89
M E D M E N Enterpr. Cannabis CSE: MMEN OTC: MMNFF