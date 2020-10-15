MedMen Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Pre-announces First Quarter 2021 Revenue

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S., today released its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 27, 2020. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Beginning in the fourth quarter 2020, the Company began reporting in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

“We made significant progress during the fourth quarter by focusing on retail profitability, optimizing our corporate infrastructure and strengthening our balance sheet ahead of an exciting new chapter for the Company,” said MedMen Interim Chief Executive Officer Tom Lynch. “Through the strength of our management team and Board of Directors, as well as the continued support of our capital partners, we are well-positioned to execute on our goal of being the leading cannabis retailer.”