Bright Horizons Family Solutions Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) will release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after the stock market closes. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the third quarter 2020, the Company’s updated business outlook, its strategy and results.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-9039, or for international callers, 1-201-689-8470, and asking for the Bright Horizons Family Solutions conference call, moderated by Chief Executive Officer Stephen Kramer. Replays of the entire call will be available through November 26, 2020, at 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671, conference ID #13698066.