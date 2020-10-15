 

Aptar Declares Quarterly Dividend

15.10.2020   

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. The payment date is November 18, 2020, to stockholders of record as of October 28, 2020.

Photo: Aptar's Corporate Headquarters in Crystal Lake, IL

As previously announced, Aptar will hold a conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Company’s third quarter results for 2020. The call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page at www.aptar.com. Replay of the conference call can also be accessed for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the website.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective packaging technologies for the world’s leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. The company is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 14,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

