PJT Partners Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on October 27, 2020

PJT Partners will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET with access available via webcast and telephone. Paul J. Taubman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Helen T. Meates, Chief Financial Officer, will review the results and be available for questions.

PJT Partners Inc. (“PJT Partners”) (NYSE:PJT) announced that it expects to release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020. The earnings release will be available through the Investor Relations section of the PJT Partners website at www.pjtpartners.com .

Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by dialing +1 (866) 548-4713 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (720) 543‑0206 (international), passcode 7234131. Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference call begins. The conference call will also be accessible as a listen-only audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the PJT Partners website.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available for three months beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on October 27, 2020 through the Investor Relations section of the PJT Partners website or by dialing +1 (888) 203-1112 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (719) 457-0820 (international), passcode 7234131#.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a premier global advisory-focused investment bank. Our team of senior professionals delivers a wide array of strategic advisory, shareholder advisory, strategic capital markets, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. We offer a unique portfolio of advisory services designed to help our clients achieve their strategic objectives. We also provide, through PJT Park Hill, private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds. To learn more about PJT Partners, please visit our website at www.pjtpartners.com.

