 

STEP Energy Services Ltd. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 23:00  |  48   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. (“STEP”) intends to release its 2020 third quarter results on Tuesday, November 3rd after markets close.

Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be posted to STEP’s website and SEDAR immediately after the press release is issued.

ABOUT STEP

STEP is an oilfield service company founded in 2011 that provides fully integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions. STEP’s combination of modern, fit-for-purpose fracturing and coiled tubing equipment has differentiated it in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals, and higher pressure.

Initially operating as a specialized, deep capacity coiled tubing provider, STEP’s service offering expanded to include fully integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions. STEP operates primarily in the Montney, Duvernay, and Viking in Canada, and in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, and Bakken in the U.S. STEP’s track record of safety, efficiency and execution drives repeat business from its blue-chip exploration and production clients.

For more information please contact:

Regan Davis
President & Chief Executive Officer 		  Michael Kelly
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: 403-457-1772

Web: www.stepenergyservices.com 		  Telephone: 587-393-9731

Disclaimer

