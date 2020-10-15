 

Razor Energy Corp. Announces Board Appointment and Resignation

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor Energy Corp. ("Razor" or the "Company") (TSXV: RZE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sean Phelan to its Board of Directors, effective October 15, 2020.

Mr. Phelan is an independent businessman with over 30 years of finance experience in the oilfield services industry. He was co-founder and Vice President, Finance and Administration for Matrix Drilling Fluids Ltd. from 2004 to 2020 where he was responsible for all accounting, finance, corporate governance, banking, insurance, IT and HSE related functions. Mr. Phelan is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has completed the Queen’s University Executive Program.

DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Vick Saxon from the Company’s Board of Directors. Razor wishes to thank Mr. Saxon for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Razor

Razor is a publicly traded junior oil and gas development and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, concentrated on acquiring, and subsequently enhancing, producing oil and gas properties primarily in Alberta. The Company is led by experienced management and a strong, committed Board of Directors, with a long-term vision of growth, focused on efficiency and cost control in all areas of the business. Razor currently trades on TSXV under the ticker "RZE".

For additional information please contact:

Doug Bailey   Kevin Braun
President and Chief Executive Officer OR Chief Financial Officer
     
Razor Energy Corp.    
800, 500-5th Ave SW    
Calgary, Alberta T2P 3L5    
Telephone: (403) 262-0242    
www.razor-energy.com    

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


