Melcor REIT announces October, November and December distribution of $0.03 per unit

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MR.UN) today announced that the Trustees of the REIT have declared cash distributions of $0.03 per unit for the months of October, November and December 2020, unchanged from previous months.

Month Record Date Distribution Date Distribution Amount October 2020 October 30, 2020 November 16, 2020 $0.03 per unit November 2020 November 30, 2020 December 15, 2020 $0.03 per unit December 2020 December 31, 2020 January 15, 2021 $0.03 per unit

Melcor REIT previously announced that results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be released on November 5, 2020 after market close. Management will host a conference call at 11:00 am ET (9:00 am MT) on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Q3 Conference Call

Toronto & Area: 1-416-915-3239

Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Webcast & Replay

The call will also be webcast (listen only) at http://www.gowebcasting.com/10826. A replay of the call will be available at the same URL shortly after the call is concluded.

About Melcor REIT

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 39 properties representing approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.

