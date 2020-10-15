 

CAPREIT Announces October 2020 Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its October 2020 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.11500 per Unit (or $1.38 on an annualized basis). The October distribution will be payable on November 16, 2020 to Unitholders of record on October 30, 2020.

To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

CAPREIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,200 suites and sites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,900 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,500 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally, approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 93%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein,
Chairman
(416) 861-5788 		CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney,
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404 		CAPREIT
Mr. Scott Cryer,
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-5771

08.10.20
CAPREIT Expands Presence in Ontario MHC Business and Completes Early Buyout of One Operating Lease
07.10.20
CAPREIT Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Results & Conference Call
21.09.20
CAPREIT Completes Western Ontario Acquisitions