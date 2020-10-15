 

IBI Group Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results and Host Conference Call / Webcast

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. (“IBI” or the “Company”) (TSX:IBG) today confirms the Company intends to release its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 after markets close on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET during which IBI’s Chief Executive Officer, Scott Stewart, and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Taylor, will discuss the Company’s financial and operating results followed by a question and answer session.   A live audio webcast of this call is available by entering the following URL into your web browser:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1382456&tp_k ...

Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, November 6, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Dial In: North America: 1-888-390-0546
Dial In: Toronto Local / International: 1-416-764-8688

Replay: North America: 1-888-390-0541
Replay: Toronto Local / International: 1-416-764-8677
Replay Passcode: 928811#

A recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours following the call at the Company’s website. The conference call replay will be available until November 20, 2020.

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 2,700 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.

For additional information, please contact:

Stephen Taylor, CFO
IBI Group Inc.
55 St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto, ON M5V 2Y7        
Tel: 1-416-596-1930
www.ibigroup.com

 


