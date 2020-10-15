IBI Group Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results and Host Conference Call / Webcast

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. (“IBI” or the “Company”) (TSX:IBG) today confirms the Company intends to release its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 after markets close on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET during which IBI’s Chief Executive Officer, Scott Stewart, and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Taylor, will discuss the Company’s financial and operating results followed by a question and answer session. A live audio webcast of this call is available by entering the following URL into your web browser: