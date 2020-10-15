North American Construction Group Ltd. Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification

The call can be accessed by dialing: Toll free: 1-800-838-7301 International: 1-206-596-9924 Conference ID: 9899128

ACHESON, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG” or “the Company”) (TSX:NOA.TO/NYSE:NOA) announced today that it will release its financial results for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after markets close. Following the release of its financial results, NACG will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

A replay will be available through November 29, 2020, by dialing:

Toll Free: 1-855-859-2056

International: 1-404-537-3406

Conference ID: 9899128

A slide deck for the webcast will be available for download the evening prior to the call and will be found on the company’s website at www.nacg.ca/presentations/

The live presentation and webcast can be accessed at: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=0FEB357E-A7FA-49C5-9 ...



A replay will be available until November 29, 2020 using the link provided.

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada’s largest providers of heavy construction and mining services. For more than 65 years, NACG has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies.

For further information, please contact:

Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

North American Construction Group Ltd.

Phone: (780) 948-2009

Email: jveenstra@nacg.ca