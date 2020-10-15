 

PyroGenesis Announces $5 Million Bought-Deal Short Form Prospectus Offering of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (“PyroGenesis” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PYR) (OTCQB:PYRNF) (FRA:8PY) is pleased to announce that is has entered into an agreement with Mackie Research Capital Corporation (as the sole underwriter and sole bookrunner, the “Underwriter”), pursuant to which the Underwriter have agreed to purchase, on a bought-deal basis, 1,600,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) for gross proceeds to the Company of $5,760,000 (the "Offering") at a price of $3.60 per Unit.

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $4.50 at any time up to 24 months from Closing (as defined herein).

Provided that if, at any time prior to the expiry date of the Warrants, the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), or other principal exchange on which the Common Shares are listed, is greater than $6.75 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 15 days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of Warrants accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the “Accelerated Exercise Period”). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

The Company has granted the Underwriter an option (the “Underwriters Option”) to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional number of Units, and/or the components thereof, that in aggregate would be equal to 15% of the total number of Units to be issued under the Offering, at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Units will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in those provinces of Canada as the Underwriter may designate pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions and may be offered in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an appropriate exemption from the registration requirements under applicable U.S. law.

06.10.20
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
05.10.20
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of $4.8MM Down Payment under US Navy Contract
01.10.20
PyroGenesis’ CEO Files Early Warning Report; Reflects Increase in Ownership by 3.225 Million Shares
30.09.20
PyroGenesis Comments on HPQ Silicon Resources’ News Release Announcing Potential Nano Powder Pre-Order
22.09.20
PyroGenesis Unveils Strategy to Become Global On-Site Dross Processor Delivering Zero-Landfill/Reduced Carbon Solution; Reduces GHG Emissions; Provides General DROSRITE Update

Pyrogenesis PYR.V-- Spezialist für Plasmaprozesse,3-D Druck, Prozessausrüstungspakete