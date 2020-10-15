 

Medicenna Provides MDNA55 rGBM Clinical Program Update Following Positive End of Phase 2 Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

- After consultation with the FDA, the company can conduct a hybrid registration trial that allows for the use of matched external controls for two-thirds of control arm -

- The design sets a new precedent for GBM clinical trials, allowing robust OS analysis and significantly reduces the number of trial participants randomized to standard of care therapies -

- Reduced enrollment requirements in the control arm can substantially lower trial costs and expedite timelines for regulatory approval in rGBM -

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA, TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today provided an update on the clinical development of MDNA55, an interleukin-4 (IL-4)-guided toxin targeting recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Following a recent End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA regarding the regulatory and commercial pathway for MDNA55, the Company has been advised to proceed with an innovative open-label hybrid control design for a Phase 3 registration trial of MDNA55 in rGBM patients with no mutation in 1DH1/1DH2 genes. The FDA has also expressed a willingness to possibly consider an interim analysis of the trial if certain criteria are met.

“We thank the FDA for their constructive and pioneering recommendations on our proposed trial design and are excited to proceed with this hybrid study approach,” said Dr. Fahar Merchant, President and CEO of Medicenna. “We believe that this approach may provide us with the opportunity to deliver high integrity, robust overall survival data for MDNA55 in rGBM while minimizing the number of patients randomized to standard of care in this difficult to treat population. Conventional randomized control trials have been routinely required for registrational studies for new oncology therapeutics, and to our knowledge this groundbreaking design may be the first in oncology to include a substantial external control arm in a trial designed to support regulatory approval. This is expected to reduce overall enrollment requirements, expedite the time to study completion and invigorate our efforts to execute on a partnership strategy for future development. We look forward to providing additional updates on our clinical timelines and partnership discussions as our plans progress.”

