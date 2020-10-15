 

Freddie Mac Prices $877 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F88

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $877 million in K Certificates (K-F88 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about October 23, 2020. The K-F88 Certificates are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms, which are currently LIBOR-based.

K-F88 includes one class (Class AL) of senior bonds indexed to LIBOR and another class (Class AS) of senior bonds indexed to SOFR. Freddie Mac will provide a basis risk guarantee on Class AS that covers any floating interest rate basis risk if the value of SOFR exceeds the value of LIBOR.

K-F88 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted
Average
Life (Years) 		Discount
Margin 		Coupon Dollar Price
AL $624.970 9.46 33 1 mo LIBOR + 33 100.000
AS $253.000 9.46 35 30-day SOFR avg + 35 100.000
X Non-Offered

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
    Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
  • Co-Managers: CastleOak Securities, L.P., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., PNC Capital
    Markets LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Related Links

The K-F88 Certificates will not be rated, and will include two senior principal and interest classes and one interest-only class that is also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F88 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-KF88 Mortgage Trust (KF88 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF88 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class C and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F88 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

