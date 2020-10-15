Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 8-K Filing and Earnings Call

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) (the “Company” or “Green Brick”) announced that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the market closes on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Jim Brickman, Green Brick’s CEO, will host an earnings conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 30th, 2020. The call can be accessed via the following dial-in:



Live participant toll free dial-in (domestic): 800-374-0137 Live participant dial-in (international): 904-685-8013 Participants must use this conference ID code to join the call: 3297773

A replay of the call will be available from approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on October 30th, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 13, 2020. The replay can be accessed via the following dial-in:

