 

Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 8-K Filing and Earnings Call

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) (the “Company” or “Green Brick”) announced that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the market closes on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Jim Brickman, Green Brick’s CEO, will host an earnings conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 30th, 2020. The call can be accessed via the following dial-in:

Live participant toll free dial-in (domestic): 800-374-0137
   
Live participant dial-in (international): 904-685-8013
   
Participants must use this conference ID code to join the call: 3297773

A replay of the call will be available from approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on October 30th, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 13, 2020. The replay can be accessed via the following dial-in:

Replay participant toll free dial-in (domestic): 855-859-2056
   
Replay participant dial-in (international): 404-537-3406  
   
Participants must use this conference ID code to join the call: 3297773

About Green Brick Partners              
Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns five homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, and Green Brick Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s homebuilding partners, please visit https://greenbrickpartners.com/team-builders/.

Contact: Richard A. Costello
Chief Financial Officer
(469) 573-6755


