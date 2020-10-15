 

analytica 2020 - free entry from the computer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 23:30  |  32   |   |   

Messe München and LUMITOS stage the largest virtual event of the year for the lab industry

BERLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- analytica, the world's leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology, will take place completely virtually in 2020. Visitors and exhibitors from all over the world can expect an unprecedented trade fair experience that unfolds entirely new possibilities. In cooperation with LUMITOS AG, the leading provider of B2B science and industry portals and online marketing solutions in the lab sector, Messe München will be staging the analytica virtual this year. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, LUMITOS and Messe München will thus enable exhibitors and visitors to participate in one of the most important industry events of the year. The analytica virtual will be open for 24 hours a day from October 19 to 23, offering flexible access for visitors from all time zones.

From October 19 to 23, LUMITOS AG will be staging the analytica virtual in cooperation with Messe München. The world's leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology makes it possible to share knowledge and expertise directly, even in corona times.

From the comfort of their computers, visitors can look forward to 268 exhibitors from 24 countries attending – including, of course, the industry's market leaders. A tour of the 323 virtual booths is sure to deliver a comprehensive overview of the market. Via text, audio or video chat, trade fair visitors will be able to contact exhibitors live and get information on 731 products from all areas of lab technology, analysis and biotechnology, including 73 products that will be presented for the first time.

Free to get in touch with exhibitors and experts

What's new this year is that access to the virtual form of the world's leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology will be free of charge.

After registering, visitors will not only gain access to the virtual exhibition halls of the analytica virtual. At the click of the mouse, they can also take part in the renowned analytica conference. 119 scientific presentations will be accessible in the virtual space. In addition, the 200 lectures given by experts will convey in-depth knowledge and know-how, much of which regarding the new products and applications on virtual display. The exclusive "Digital Transformation" special show on laboratory automation will be a further highlight. All important events and much of the analytica virtual content will be repeated to enable visitors from all time zones to plan their day conveniently and flexibly.

"Digital trade fairs point to the future – a unique opportunity. Messe München and LUMITOS will again facilitate the transfer of knowledge and expertise this year, something that is so important for the industry. We look forward to a sparkling exchange of ideas among experts at the largest virtual laboratory event of the year," says Stefan Knecht, CEO of LUMITOS AG.

Visitors can register for the analytica virtual free of charge. For further information see https://www.analytica-virtual.com/en/.

About LUMITOS

LUMITOS provides guidance in the chemical, life science, lab equipment, pharma, analytics and food & beverage B2B markets to lead B2B companies and their staff to success. With its seven market-leading B2B portals www.chemie.de, www.chemeurope.com, www.quimica.es, www.bionity.com, www.analytica-world.com, www.q-more.com, www.yumda.de/www.yumda.com and their corresponding newsletters, LUMITOS ensures that five million users from all over the world stay up-to-date on the latest industry news and developments, giving them what they need to take the right professional decisions.

LUMITOS leads B2B companies to success with online marketing. Thanks to its market-leading online outlets, LUMITOS constantly accumulates facts and figures on what B2B users look for, what interests and what inspires them. It leverages these unique insights, its industry knowledge and its online marketing know-how to create a unique world of expertise.

Headed by the Managing Directors Stefan Knecht and Dr Michael Schreiber, LUMITOS's staff of 23 in Berlin and Nuremberg (Germany) is committed to bringing success to science and industry, from medium-sized businesses to global corporations.

From October 19 to 23, LUMITOS AG will be staging the analytica virtual in cooperation with Messe München.

The world's leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology makes it possible to share knowledge and expertise directly, even in corona times.

Press contact:
Köhl et Feling 
Science et Communications GbR
Dr. Nicole Feling
T: + 49 171 4914085
E: feling@koehletfeling.de

LUMITOS



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
Cyient reports PAT at INR 839 Mn for the Second Quarter FY 21; growth of 3% QoQ
Mindtree reports second quarter FY21 results
BioInvent and Transgene to present data on oncolytic virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Stena RoRo enlarging and modernizing RoPax vessels Stena Lagan and Stena Mersey with 36-meter ...
Tata Elxsi selected as certified 3PL partner for Google Widevine
Global IPO activity rebounds sharply hitting historic highs in Q3 2020
Technology CAD Software Market Size Worth $315.4 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy extends the offer period under the voluntary recommended cash tender offer ...
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease