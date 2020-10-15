World Fuel Services Corporation to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) invites you to participate in a conference call with its management team on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 5:00PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s third quarter results, as well as certain forward-looking information. The Company plans to release its third quarter results after the market closes on the same date.

The live conference call will be accessible by telephone at (800) 768-3591 (within the United States and Canada) or (212) 231-2931 (International). Audio replay of the call will be available through November 12, 2020. The replay numbers are: (800) 633-8284 (within the United States and Canada) and (402) 977-9140 (International). The call ID is 21971082.